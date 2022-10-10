Suspect taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by police in Southwest Detroit

The scene where Detroit police shot a person on Oct. 10, 2022.

DETROIT – A suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot by police officers in Southwest Detroit.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of Logan Street and Central Avenue. That’s south of Dix Street and Vernor Highway, and north of I-75.

UPDATE: Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says

A resident who lives in the area provided video of police vehicles chasing an SUV to the end of Logan Street.

You can see that video below.

A resident's camera captured video of Detroit police chasing a suspect to the end of a street before a foot chase.

The driver sped down Logan Street and realized it was a dead end, witnesses said. The driver got out of the SUV and fled on foot up a hill toward railroad tracks, with officers giving chase moments later.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots shortly after that foot chase began.

Officers are still at the scene. No additional information has been revealed.

Here are the noon reports from Jacqueline Francis:

