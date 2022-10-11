Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus

The scene of an Oct. 10, 2022, crash that left two people dead on the campus of Macomb County Community College.

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College.

Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.

A 46-year-old Warren resident was driving an SUV in the area and experienced a medical emergency, according to authorities. The SUV struck several vehicles and other objects before rolling over multiple times, police said.

When officials got to the scene, they found the SUV had come to rest south of 12 Mile Road and west of Hayes Road.

The driver and an 18-year-old Warren resident in the front passenger seat were both pronounced dead. Police said the passenger was a recent graduate of Cousino High School in Warren.

“It is unfortunate any time there is a traffic crash fatality in the city of Warren,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Our investigators will work together with the medical examiner’s office to determine what factors contributed to this horrible tragedy. My condolences go out to the victim and their family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed to determine what happened before the crash.