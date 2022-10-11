Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers

Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 Tuesday morning near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers.

Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Johnson’s identical twin sister, Latavia, talked with Local 4 about the devastating loss. She said they had just celebrated their 26th birthday together last week.

“My heart, my other half, my everything,” Latavia said.

Latavia, who is six months pregnant, said she couldn’t bare to think about her sister not being there when her baby is born or by her side as maid of honor on her wedding day.

Hit-and-run victim (WDIV Local 4)

“I know the baby feels what I feel, and I can’t really express what I truly feel, which is the scream and cry and everything it hurts,” she said.

As police search for the driver responsible for her sister’s death, Latavia pleads for that person to come forward.

“I just want them to acknowledge they did it and come forward,” she said. “We have to deal with her not being here anymore. So, I feel like it’s only fair that the person that did it deals with the consequences of the action.”

She’s also asking anyone who saw anything to call the police right away or submit a tip anonymously.

Read more: Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side