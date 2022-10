The scene of an Oct. 11, 2022, fatal pedestrian crash in Detroit.

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street.

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not yet been identified.

The driver fled the scene. Police said they’re looking for an SUV, possibly a white Dodge Durango.

No additional details have been revealed.