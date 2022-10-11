Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

A map of average home values in each city in the Metro Detroit area.

DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?

Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area.

We’ve got a map that can help: Below you’ll find the average home value for each Metro Detroit city, according to data from Zillow’s Home Value Index.

(Tip: Hover over a city to see the average home value in that area, or switch over to the “data table” tab to see the numbers listed by city, zip code and the average value amount.)