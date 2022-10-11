Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit

DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway at Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Police said a man was driving north on the Lodge when he swerved to avoid a Chrysler 200 that had been involved in a crash and was blocking the freeway. He couldn’t avoid the Chrysler, and his vehicle swiped the open driver’s door, according to authorities.

He pulled over and got out to check on the people in the Chrysler. They confronted him about the crash and there was an altercation between the two drivers, police said.

A passenger from the Chrysler pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the man and threatened to end his life, according to officials.

The man ran back to his vehicle and heard two gunshots, authorities said. He drove home and called police to report what had happened.

Michigan State Police troopers are searching the scene for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers for 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Metro South Post 734-287-5000.