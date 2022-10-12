Crumbley’s legal team files motion to have prosecutor stop sending email updates to Oxford parents

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on the case to Oxford High School parents. They say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients and that only the families of the students killed qualify as victims in the case against the Crumbley's, not the rest of the students terrorized that day.

OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents.

They say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients and that only the families of the students killed qualify as victims in the case against the Crumbleys, not the rest of the students terrorized that day.

“I was in disbelief that they could possibly say there’s only four families that are the victims that deserve updates like that,” said parent Lori Bourgeau.

Parents walking into Tuesday (Oct. 11) night’s Oxford school board meeting told Local 4 that the updates from McDonald’s office have been beneficial and are widely discussed by parents. According to the filing, that is part of the problem per the Crumbley legal team. Some of the emails end up on social media.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors maintain that the Crumbleys did not get help for their troubled son Ethan Crumbley and instead created a home life that exacerbated his problems and bought him a gun.

“People lost their children here,” said parent Andrea Jones. “This is not a game. We’re looking at the one-year anniversary next month, and we need to start moving ahead with the trials getting the answers we deserve that include everybody. We’re all victims here.”

