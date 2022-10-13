3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison

MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison.

Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan.

Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41, are accused of kicking and stomping Maire in the head while Alex Albert Castro, 42, repeatedly stabbed him, according to authorities.

Wright was also preventing corrections officers from intervening during the attack, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said.

The trio then threw Maire’s body down a flight of stairs, officials said. Maire died as a result of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

“Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office,” Ison said. “Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted.”

Wright pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in February. On Tuesday (Oct. 11) he was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison. The sentence will run concurrently to the time he’s serving in other cases.