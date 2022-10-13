Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive.

A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, back in July, the report says. It was denied by the 13th Circuit Court because there wasn’t sufficient evidence, WPBN reports.

The woman had filed a personal protection order against Thomas in 2014, but it expired in 2020, according to the report.

Prosecutors said Thomas kidnapped the woman last week at her apartment after “extensive planning” that included putting trackers on her vehicle. He had been stalking her for more than 10 years after meeting her in college, police said.

Thomas is accused of taking her to a storage unit he had rented and soundproofed. That’s where he shackled, tortured, and raped the woman while holding her against her will for 13 hours, according to officials.

She eventually convinced Thomas to let her go, authorities said. Police found Thomas at an apartment on Grant Street in Traverse City and took him into custody.

He is charged with kidnapping, torture, first-degree home invasion, aggravated stalking, and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Thomas was denied bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 25.