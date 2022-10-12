Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said.

Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township woman for more than 10 years. Officials said he met the woman in college.

Prosecutors told Up North Live that Thomas kidnapped the woman last week at her apartment after putting trackers on her vehicle and doing “extensive planning.”

He’s accused of taking her to a storage unit he had rented and soundproofed. That’s where he shackled, tortured, and raped the woman while holding her against her will for 13 hours, according to officials.

She eventually convinced Thomas to let her go, authorities said. Police found Thomas at an apartment on Grant Street in Traverse City and took him into custody.

He is charged with kidnapping, torture, first-degree home invasion, aggravated stalking, and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Thomas was denied bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 25.