Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall.

The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31.

The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.

The drive-thru Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas will also be returning to the experience.

Santa Saver passes are good for any day and are available for standard vehicles starting at $20.36 (including fees). Standard vehicle passes start at $20 plus fees and increase through the event run dates. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 313-471-3099.

Passes must be purchased online here. There are no refunds. Each vehicle requires only one pass to be used one time.

Where: Pine Knob Music Theatre Parking Area, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

Price: Tickets must be purchased online and start at $20.36 (including fees). Click here to learn more.

Dates: Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

Standard hours: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Holiday hours: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

