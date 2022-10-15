7th grader fatally hit riding bike home from football game in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 7th grader was killed while he was riding his bike home from a football game on Friday night according to Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

Chief Hart told Local 4 that the department began receiving 911 calls regarding an accident between a Jeep and a boy on a bicycle near Annapolis Street and Pardee Avenue in Dearborn Heights.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, according to Chief Hart. A blood sample was taken and sent to the state police lab.

At this time, police do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs to be the cause of the accident.

Officials say a witness to the accident remained at the scene trying to comfort the child until police arrived.

Superintendent of Dearborn Heights Public Schools, Ty Weeks, informed parents and students of the accident in a Facebook post. Weeks offered condolences to the family and advice to parents on how to help children deal with the death of a friend.

Dear D7 families, It is with a great deal of sadness that I am informing you of the death of one of our students. This... Posted by District 7 Schools on Saturday, October 15, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we get more information.