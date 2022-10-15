51º

Dept. of Education launches beta version of student loan forgiveness application

Official form to launch later this month

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

The U.S. Department of Education launched a beta version of the federal student loan forgiveness application on Friday evening and is now accepting applications.

According to the department’s website, applications are now being accepted to help refine processes ahead of the official form launch.

If you submit an application through the beta version of the site it will be processed later this month when the official form is released. Applicants that used the beta application will not need to resubmit.

If you try to submit an application and it’s not available, simply try again later. The department says the application will be available off and on during this testing period.

If you are unable to submit an application during beta testing, don’t worry. The agency specified that there is no advantage to applying before the official form is released.

To access the beta version of the loan forgiveness application, visit the Federal Student Aid website by clicking here.

