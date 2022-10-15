Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier.

The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell Smith, which will coincide with his funeral.

“On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, I express my gratitude for Army PFC Lowell Smith for his service and the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Whitmer. “PFC Smith’s heroism and selflessness are examples for us all, and we are grateful to finally have him home for an honorable burial. My thoughts are with his loved ones as he is laid to rest.”

Smith was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, and 45th Infantry Division in 1945. Smith was part of a Browning Automatic Rifle squad during the Battle of Reipertswiller when his company attacked German forces in support of surrounded colleagues on Jan. 21, 1945.

He was reported missing after the battle, and his remains were not identified among those recovered.

Smith’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 21, 2022, with the help of DNA analysis. His remains were returned to Michigan Friday (Oct. 14) and will be buried in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan, on Monday (Oct. 17).

Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday (Oct. 18).