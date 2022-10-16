Suspect fled after shots fired at Macomb Mall, officials say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Mayor of Roseville, Robert Taylor, confirmed to Local 4 that there was an active shooter situation inside Macomb Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates that after 2 p.m. there was an active shooting scene at Macomb Mall.

The shots were isolated to the area near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mayor Taylor reports no injuries at this time.

The mall is currently being evacuated, but the suspect(s) have fled the scene.

Roseville police are at the scene and have put police tape up in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.