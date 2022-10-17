‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school.

The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.

Hines hired a rapper to perform during the event, and that rapper brought a partially clothed woman to dance. Hines said he wasn’t aware of what the artist had planned.

“I don’t think she was a stripper,” Hines said. “She was one of his dancers and she was underdressed. It’s unacceptable.”

“All they needed was a pole,” said Christine Browning, the mother of a Mount Clemens High School senior. “If it ain’t a stripper, I don’t know what is.”

Video of the woman’s dancing went viral, and parents were outraged. Members of the school board said they’re “shocked and disgusted” by what happened.

“I’m terribly sorry,” Hines said. “I’m a graduate of Mount Clemens High School. I know they’re doing good things in the community and trying to really help the kids, and I’m sorry to shed a bad light on this school district.”

His apology wasn’t enough. On Sunday, the district sent out a letter saying Hines’ company had been banned from using any school facilities in the future.

“I was just shocked, honestly -- appalled, disgusted,” Superintendent Monique Beals said. “There’s no way that any bit of this was appropriate for schools.

“Words can’t describe what was going through my head. I couldn’t believe it. I was ashamed something like this could happen at our schools.”

Browning said this never should have happened.

“I am an alumni from here, so I take pride in the Bathers,” Browning said. “For this to happen -- it really puts a stain on the district.”