Man still unidentified 36 years after body found in wooded area in Monroe County

IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The remains of an unidentified man were discovered in a wooded area in Ida Township 36 years ago.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 25 to 45 and white. His body was discovered on October 17, 1986, and officials estimate that he head been dead for around three months.

He had unspecified trauma and has never been identified. He is estimated to have been 5′9′' and had brown, straight hair. He had a muscular build, was likely right-handed. He had a long, narrow face with a pronounced overbite a high forehead and a prominent nose.

He was wearing a large steeplechase pullover polo shirt with two buttons, tan in color with blue stripes. He also had blue striped Lee Rider brand jeans, Fruit of the Loom brand jockey style underwear shorts size 34-36 gray with two green stripes. He was also wearing tube socks that are gray with green stripes, blue and white nylon Adidas brand Jogging shoes size 9 1/2.

A photo of the legs of the remains with pants and shoes on is available by clicking here, some may find the image disturbing.

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.