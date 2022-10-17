Michigan man fatally hit while inspecting car for damage after hitting a deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – A Michigan man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant while inspecting his damaged car after hitting a deer, according to police.

Officials say they were responding to a report of a car vs. deer accident and while they were on their way, they were informed that two other vehicles had collided at the scene.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from Shepard dead.

During the investigation, police determined that the deceased man had hit a deer and exited his car which was still parked in the travel portion of the highway. A 77-year-old woman from Lansing did not see the vehicle until it was too late. When she attempted to swerve out of the way, she struck the man that was standing near the vehicle.

The car that hit the deer was pushed into the fast lane of the highway where a pick-up truck then collided with the empty car.

According to police, the 33-year-old was driving a 2012 Ford Focus. The head and tail lights had been disabled from the deer accident and were not working at the time of the second collision.

Officials say there were no injuries from the second crash.