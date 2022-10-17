Texting service gives Macomb County crime victims assistance, resources

Crime victims of Macomb County can learn their rights with a texting program that’ll give assistance and resources when needed.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is one of the first in Michigan to allow crime victims to send text messages to the Crime Victim Advocate Unit.

Victims can text “Victim Rights” or “Victim Advocate” or other requests to (586) 250-4090, where they will receive an automatic reply text with a link to an online form that’ll contain the victims with the resources they need.

Click here to see the crime victims rights request form.

Below are the resources the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office can provide with the texting service:



Provide information and help in filing for Michigan Crime Victims Compensation.

Make referrals to other community agencies for additional assistance.



Give information on how the criminal justice system works and case status.



Attend court at the victim’s request.



Assist in completing the Victim Impact Statement for sentencing purposes.



Assist in providing information regarding restitution.

For more information on Macomb County’s “Victims Rights,” click here.