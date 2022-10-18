Center Line investigating ‘phallic, racist, homophobic’ graffiti found on private, public property

CENTER LINE, Mich. – Authorities are investigating graffiti found on private fencing and public structures in Center Line that was said to be phallic, racist and homophobic.

Center Line officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that an investigation has been launched into malicious destruction of property of private fencing on Potomac Avenue and a sound barrier wall on 11 Mile Road. The city manager reportedly filed a formal complaint on behalf of the city after black and orange spray paint was found displaying “offensive symbols and words” on the private and public properties.

The fencing of at least three residents’ homes were affected, officials said.

The investigation is just beginning. Authorities have not yet identified those responsible.

In the meantime, the graffiti is being cleaned, painted over and/or sandblasted in order to remove it.

“We want residents, businesses and visitors to know that the Center Line is a diverse, equitable and inclusive community, which has always been one of the great things about our small town,” said Dennis Champine, city manager. “Hate by those who do not accept people for who they are or what they stand for will not be tolerated in Center Line.”

No other details have been shared at this time.

