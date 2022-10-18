Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95

Irene Bronner, matriarch of the well-loved Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, has died at the age of 95. Photo courtesy of Bronner's obituary website.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, died Sunday at the age of 95.

Bronner was an essential part of the Christmas store as she served on the Board of Directors and contributed in various other roles. According to her obituary, Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools prior to joining her husband Wally at the iconic Frankenmuth store.

The couple was significantly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation, which helps fund churches and Christian organizations for education, health and human services.

Bronner’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

Click here to read the entire obituary.