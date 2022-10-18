Judges to determine what degree of murder Michigan man will be convicted of after pleading guilty killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a Swartz Creek man

A Michigan man has pleaded guilty for killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by his ankles, removing his testicles and later eating them in his Bennington Township home.

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing and explicit.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019.

Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by his ankles, removing his testicles and later eating them in his Bennington Township home.

The hearing that took place on Tuesday (Oct. 18) was for the judge that is dealing with the trial to determine what degree of murder Latunski will be charged with.

Kevin Bacon and Mark Latunski.

Bacon and Latunski met each other through a dating app. The two officially met in person on Dec. 24, 2019. The family of the 25-year-old reported Bacon missing the next day.

According to officials, Latunski was found competent on May 11, 2022 after initially pleading insanity at the beginning of his trial.