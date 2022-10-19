2 Michigan men accused of killing missing teen girl, executing woman to keep murder quiet

Michigan State Police dig near a home in Alpena Township in the search for missing teen Brynn Bills on Sept. 28, 2021

ALPENA, Mich. – Two Michigan men are accused of killing a 17-year-old girl who went missing more than a year ago and later executing a woman to keep her from revealing information about the teen’s murder.

2 women murdered

Michigan State Police began investigating the disappearance of Brynn Bills, 17, of Mio, in August 2021. The following month, they said they identified Brad Srebnik, 36, Joshua Wirgau, 35, and Abby Hill, 34, all of Alpena, as being involved in Bills’ disappearance.

Police said Bills was picked up by Hill in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021. Investigators believe Hill was the last person to see Bills alive.

Bills was killed by Srebnik, and her body was buried in the backyard of Wirgau’s home, according to authorities.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were dropped off in a remote area of Alpena, where the two men executed Hill to stop her from revealing information about Bills’ murder, officials said.

Hill’s body was left at the site, according to state police.

Charges

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Srebnik and Wirgau on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in Alpena.

“There is no charge or punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but I am committed to holding responsible their killers and will exhaust all resources to see justice delivered,” Nessel said.

Srebnik is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide, one count of disinterment and mutilation of a body, one count of felony firearm possession, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony -- second offense.

Wirgau is charged with one count each of first-degree premeditated homicide, disinterment and mutilation of a body, being an accessory after the fact to a felony, felony firearm possession, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony -- second offense.

Both men are expected to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in 88th District Court.

Srebnik and Wirgau are considered habitual offenders. Both are currently serving two years in the Michigan Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony firearm possession in February 2022.