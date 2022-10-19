Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Caleb Copeland was last seen at 10:15 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) in the 8300 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit.
Copeland’s mother says he has a missing front tooth, suffers from Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder.
|Caleb Copeland
|Details
|Age
|17
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Black hair
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.