Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Caleb Copeland last seen on Oct. 15

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Caleb Copeland was last seen at 10:15 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) in the 8300 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit.

Copeland’s mother says he has a missing front tooth, suffers from Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder.

Caleb CopelandDetails
Age17
Height6′1″
HairBlack hair
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

