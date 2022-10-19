Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Caleb Copeland was last seen at 10:15 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) in the 8300 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit.

Copeland’s mother says he has a missing front tooth, suffers from Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder.

Caleb Copeland Details Age 17 Height 6′1″ Hair Black hair Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

