Michigan man offers to bail out jail inmate in exchange for killing his ex-girlfriend

GAYLORD, Mich. – A Michigan man offered to pay a jail inmate’s bond in exchange for murdering his ex-girlfriend, officials said.

An inmate at the Charlevoix County Jail spoke to Michigan State Police troopers Sunday (Oct. 16) and told them that Caleb Michael Beesley, 26, of Gaylord, had offered to bail him out if he would kill someone.

Officials said Beesley had recently been investigated for felonious assault and false imprisonment. He began a relationship with a woman in April 2021 and was accused of “brutally assaulting” her for over a year as they traveled together across several states, troopers said.

The woman had been hospitalized because of the attacks, according to authorities.

When Beesley was about to be released form the Charlevoix County Jail after serving time on an unrelated charge, prosecutors authorized new charges against him for the alleged attacks on his now ex-girlfriend.

He was issued a $100,000 bond. Police said when he learned of the new charges, he devised a plan to have his ex-girlfriend killed.

Beesley paid his bond and was released on a GPS tether. He offered to pay another inmate’s bond, provide him with additional funds, and buy him gifts in exchange for killing the woman, according to officials.

The inmate told a correctional sheriff’s deputy about the offer, and the deputy passed that information on to state police.

Troopers said Beesley’s tether was defective, so they couldn’t find his location. They went to his new girlfriend’s home in Traverse City and saw his vehicle.

After several hours of surveillance, police said Beesley exited the apartment complex. They took him into custody and brought him back to the Charlevoix County Jail on a charge of homicide -- solicitation for murder and bond violations.

Beesley was arraigned Tuesday in 90th District Court. He is being held in the Charlevoix County Jail without bond.

The next court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1.