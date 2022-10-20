40º

Police: Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after man injured in shooting

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Michigan State Police vehicle light. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are closing the eastbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit after a man was injured in a shooting on the freeway.

The scene is at EB I-96 and Outer Drive, and traffic is being routed off at Telegraph Road.

No other information is available. Drivers should try to avoid the area.

