Police: Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after man injured in shooting

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are closing the eastbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit after a man was injured in a shooting on the freeway.
The scene is at EB I-96 and Outer Drive, and traffic is being routed off at Telegraph Road.
No other information is available. Drivers should try to avoid the area.
Non Fatal Shooting:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 20, 2022
10/20 at 11:35AM
Location:
E I 96/ Outer Drive , Detroit
Synopsis:
Metro South troopers are conducting a non fatal shooting injuring one male. Further information will be provided as investigation continues. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jwGNJRFCHw