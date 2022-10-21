Livonia family is desperately searching for dog that got stolen after getting loose

A Livonia family desperately wants their pet dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting lose, returned. The family is using all measures, including social media, to help track her home. The Facebook post the family used has been shared more than 700 times, and that's how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet. The post then led them to the Dollar Tree on 6 Mile Road, where she was last located.

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their pet dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting lose, returned. The family is using all measures, including social media, to help track her home.

The Facebook post the family used has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.

The post then led them to the Dollar Tree on 6 Mile Road, where she was last located.

“The thought that someone is not taking good care of her terrifies me, and my sons are distraught too,” said Velvet’s owner, Julie Woldt.

Woldt is not okay as she is heartbroken and desperate to find her 7-year-old Yorkie Shitzu mix. Velvet’s buddy Precious is missing her too.

A Livonia family desperately wants their pet dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting lose, returned. The family is using all measures, including social media, to help track her home. (WDIV)

“She spent the whole week wandering around looking for her, like, ‘Where is she,’” Woldt said.

Velvet disappeared from her home in Livonia on Monday (Oct. 17).

“I put her out, went to bring her back, and she was just gone,” Woldt said.

Woldt said she drove around looking for Velvet with no luck, and then she turned to Facebook for some assistance. That same night, she got a message from a woman in Detroit who said a neighbor of hers had Velvet, she was surprised by what the woman said next.

“They had been walking around the neighborhood trying to get people to take her,” Woldt said.

The woman had proof as her Ring doorbell camera captured Velvet wearing the dame leopard-printed bandana that she was wearing when she disappeared.

Woldt’s coworkers helped her follow the clues. After learning which house the man suspected of taking Velvet lived in, her boss went to speak with him.

The man claimed he took Velvet to the Dollar Tree.

“He said he saw this couple in a big blue old van and that they were talking about taking it,” Woldt said.

While inside, the man says the couple drove off with Velvet, all within an hour of her being gone.

“I’m not sure how a person can do that to a living being,” Woldt said. “We’ve got 7.5 years for her, making sure she has the best food, the best medicine, all of her shots, and making sure she’s safe and happy, and it terrifies us that she’s not getting what she needs.”

The family is offering a reward for Velvet’s safe return.

They filed a report with Livonia police and said they spoke to the detective working the case.