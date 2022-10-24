75º

Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Kayak rack, kayak struck multiple vehicles on M-28

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the kayak rack and kayak came loose as the Honda was approaching a Chevrolet pickup. Up North Live reported that the rack struck the oncoming pickup truck piercing the windshield and fatally striking 31-year-old Matthew Morgrette from Colorado. Morgrette’s wife from Saginaw was in the car and was not injured.

Officials report that the kayak struck a third vehicle that was behind Morgrette’s vehicle causing damages but no injuries.

The Honda driver, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation.

