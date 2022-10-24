64º

Live stream: Oakland County prosecutor answers questions after Oxford shooter’s guilty plea

Oxford High School shooter pleads guilty to all 24 felony charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County, Local
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is answering questions live after the Oxford High School shooter pleaded guilty to 24 charges Monday.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is taking questions Monday about the Oxford High School shooter’s guilty plea.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty Monday morning (Oct. 24) to all 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured at the high school.

McDonald will be joined by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

The briefing is scheduled to begin around 10:40 a.m. Monday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

