Live stream: Oakland County prosecutor answers questions after Oxford shooter’s guilty plea

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is taking questions Monday about the Oxford High School shooter’s guilty plea.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty Monday morning (Oct. 24) to all 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured at the high school.

McDonald will be joined by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

