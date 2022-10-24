‘Most accurate taste of Detroit’: Here’s how to try Detroit City Distillery’s honey bourbon

DETROIT – Detroit City Distillery is kicking off the annual sale of its Honey Bourbon and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey in collaboration with Bees in the D.

The owner of Detroit City Distillery, Michael Forsyth, said that this bourbon is the most accurate taste of Detroit that you can get.

The honey used in this spirit is harvested from bees that live on the rooftop of Detroit City Distillery’s whiskey factory.

Bees in the D and the Detroit-based distillery have been working together for about five years. Every year, this limited edition bourbon is released and is always slightly different in flavor due to what the bees have harvested that year.

The bourbon is also aged in old barrels that are produced in the old Stroh’s ice cream factory. The honey is aged in the barrel, and afterward, the bourbon is placed to age in the honey-coated barrel. The notes of the product are floral and citrus, and Forsyth stated that the bourbon compliments the flavors with its spiced rye taste.

The spirit used as the base for the limited edition product is the distillery’s Butcher’s Cut Bourbon, which was recently awarded as a double gold spirit from the World Spirits Competition.

On Nov. 11, the limited edition products will be available online at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the launch party hosted by Detroit City Distillery. Portions of the proceeds will be donated to Bees in the D. The Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon is $60 per bottle and the Bees in the D Bourbon-barrel Aged Honey is $40 per bottle.

To purchase a bottle online, click here.

Forsyth said the demand for the bourbon has been great. He said every year he sells out of the bourbon, so this year, the distillery will put the product on local liquor and grocery store shelves. The goal is to have the product more accessible to those who can’t always get to Detroit.

“People from all over ask us if they can buy Honey Bourbon all year long. Our goal this year is to make it more accessible and available to Michiganders throughout our great state,” said Forsyth. “We are distributing this bourbon to grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants for the first time and lowering the price so more people can try it. This fine bourbon features the truest taste of Detroit you can get. We combine our award-winning bourbon we make in Eastern Market with honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”

While the product will be distributed throughout the Metro Detroit area, it’s still limited.

Bees in the D, Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon (Detroit City Distillery)

Below are a few recipes that pair with the honey bourbon

Honey Old Fashioned Recipe

2 oz of Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon

A bar spoon of Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey

1 dash of cinnamon bitters

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Add ice and stir for 30 seconds

Garnish with an orange peel

Gold Rush

2 oz bourbon

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz honey syrup

Garnish with a lemon twist

Bees Knees

1 teaspoon honey

2 oz. of bourbon

Top with ginger beer and a squeeze of lemon

Garnish with a lemon twist

