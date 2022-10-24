75º

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for subdivision in Oakland Township

Mechanical failure sparks advisory in Oakland Hunt subdivision

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Monday for a subdivision in Oakland Township.

The advisory is due to a mechanical failure at the well house, so no water will be available in Oakland Hunt subdivision.

A water pickup station will be located at the Club House at 930 Sheffield Park until 10 p.m. on Monday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday (Oct. 25) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parts are being procured, but the repair time frame is currently unknown.

A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect when the water returns.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, preventive measures are recommended because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Officials say that the bacteria generally are not harmful but common throughout our environment.

No contamination has been detected, but officials advise all water customers in the affected areas to boil water used for drinking and cooking, as it will kill any bacteria or other organisms in the water.

The water system in the area will reportedly be flushed and collected for samples. The boil water notice will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink, officials said.

