CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student was arrested for bringing a BB gun to a high school in Clinton Township, police said.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) at Clintondale High School, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called to the school on reports of a gun, and they found a BB gun in a student’s backpack.

That student was taken into custody, and the BB gun was recovered.

The incident caused a lockdown at the high school, officials confirmed.

Clintondale High School on Oct. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

