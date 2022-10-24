Transcript: Oxford shooter admits to premeditated murder, terrorism amid prosecutor questioning

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, 16, appears in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday, Oct. 24, where he pleaded guilty to 24 felony charges against him, admitting to premeditated murder and shooting individuals with the intention of murdering them, among other charges.

The Oxford High School student charged with murder, terrorism and more in connection with the 2021 mass school shooting admitted fault Monday while changing his plea from not guilty to guilty during a court hearing.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the 24 felony charges against him, but changed his position and pleaded guilty to all counts during a pretrial hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors say they did not reach a plea deal or agreement with Crumbley prior to his guilty plea.

Crumbley was charged as an adult and is now convicted of the following crimes:

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Before the judge accepted Crumbley’s new plea, the shooter was read all of the charges against him and the sentencing for each of them, and subsequently pleaded guilty to all of them. Prosecutors asked Crumbley a series of questions about the shooting, events preceding it and more before the judge accepted the guilty plea.

Here are the questions asked by prosecutors Monday, and how Crumbley responded. (You can watch the full hearing down below.)

Prosecutor questions Crumbley

Prosecutor: Sir, on that date, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oakland County, Michigan, did you bring a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun and 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition with you to the Oxford High School?

Crumbley: Yes, sir.

Prosecutor: Did you keep the gun and ammunition in your backpack with you that day?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that at approximately 12:49 p.m. on that day, you entered a boy’s bathroom at the Oxford High School?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that while inside the boy’s bathroom, in the stall of the bathroom, you removed the handgun from your backpack?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you ensured that the handgun was loaded?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you exited the bathroom at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that when you exited the bathroom, you began shooting at students and staff members of the Oxford High School?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Judge, for the specific factual basis, I’m going to do counts two through five, and then count one.

Judge: Please.

Prosecutor: Regarding count two, first-degree murder, is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, while you were in Oxford, county of Oakland, that you deliberately, with the intent to kill, and with premeditation, used a 9 mm handgun and shoot and kill Miss Madisyn Baldwin?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, while you were in Oxford, county of Oakland, you did deliberately, with the intent to kill, and with premeditation, use a 9 mm handgun and shoot and kill Mr. Tate Myre?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, while you were in Oxford, county of Oakland, you deliberately, with the intent to kill, and with premeditation, did use a 9 mm handgun and shoot and kill Miss Hana St. Juliana?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, while you were in Oxford, county of Oakland, you did deliberately, with the intent to kill, and with premeditation, use a 9 mm handgun to shoot and kill Mr. Justin Shilling?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, when you committed the crimes of first-degree, premeditated murder in Oxford, county of Oakland, that you acted knowingly, willfully, deliberately -- meaning you considered the pros and cons of your actions, then you made the decision after substantial reflection to commit first-degree, premeditated murder?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you knew, or had reason to know, that your choices on Nov. 30, 2021, and committing these crimes would cause a substantial likelihood of death or serious injury?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true when you committed these crimes, you intended to put students and teachers in fear, and you intended to cause panic among the Oxford High School community?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that your actions on Nov. 30, 2021, caused the deaths of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Regarding count six, is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Miss Phoebe Arthur by shooting her with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill her?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count seven: Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Mr. John Asciutto by shooting him with a 9 mm handgun, and was it your intention to kill him?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count eight. Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Miss Molly Darnell by shooting her with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill her?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count nine. Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Miss Riley Franz by shooting her with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill her?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count 10. Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Mr. Elijah Mueller by shooting him with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill him?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count 11. Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Miss Kylie Ossege by shooting her with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill her?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Count 12. Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, you assaulted Mr. Aiden Watson by shooting him with a 9 mm handgun, and it was your intention to kill him?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: For counts 13-24, judge, I’m going to take the factual basis all at once. These are all the felony firearm crimes.

Prosecutor: Is it true on Nov. 30, 2021, that all crimes were carried out while you possessed and used that 9 mm handgun?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that the firearm that you used on Nov. 30 was purchased on Nov. 26, 2021, by your father, James Crumbley?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you asked him to buy that firearm?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you gave him your own money to buy that firearm?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that you picked that gun out to buy?

Crumbley: Yes.

Prosecutor: Is it true that on Nov. 30, 2021, that 9 mm handgun that you used at Oxford High School was not kept in a safe or locked container?

Crumbley: (Asks to repeat question.)

Prosecutor: (Repeats question.)

Crumbley: Yes, it was not locked.

Prosecutor: The people are satisfied.

The next court hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023, in which the judge will consider Crumbley’s sentencing and how his age may play a role in what is called a Miller hearing. An actual sentencing date has not yet been set; the judge will set that date during the February hearing.

Victims will be allowed to make public statements during the sentencing hearing, the judge said. Crumbley is facing a maximum sentence of life without parole.

The shooter was scheduled to go on trial in January of next year, where he was expected to “to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense.”

The now-convicted Oxford High School shooter is the first U.S. school shooter to be convicted of terrorism on state charges.

The shooter’s parents are also facing criminal charges in connection with the fatal mass shooting. In addition to allegedly neglecting their son and his emotional and mental health needs, as prosecutors argue, James and Jennifer Crumbley are also accused of buying their son the handgun used in the shooting and teaching him how to use it.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of each student in the shooting. They are expected to go to trial in January of next year, though their attorneys are looking to get the case against them dismissed.

