20-year-old killed when motorcycle strikes deer, forcing him into oncoming traffic in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a deer in Oakland County, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an SUV, police said.

The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, in Highland Township.

Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was driving a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road when he struck a deer, according to authorities.

The collision caused Nash to lose control of the motorcycle, which crossed the center line into northbound traffic, Oakland County deputies said.

Nash was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape that was being driven northbound by a 25-year-old Holly resident, police said.

Nash was treated by Highland Township firefighters, but died from his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the Escape had minor injuries and was released, police said. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been factors in this crash.