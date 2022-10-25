How neighbors used messaging app to assist MSP in pursuit of man in Corktown drug case

Neighbors used a messaging app to assist the Michigan State Police, who were pursuing a man in a suspected drug case outside their doors. The incident occurred Monday (Oct. 24) night.

“Corktown is a really sort of tight knight neighborhood, and this stuff doesn’t happen in our neighborhood very often,” said Jamie Kaye Walters. “We were just trying to figure out what was going on so everybody could be safe.”

Neighbors in the tight-knit community made a point to communicate with one another instead of keeping to themselves.

The communication paid off as neighbors came together to watch a team of MSP troopers and a K-9 outside their front doors. Walters was putting her kids to bed just after 9 p.m. when she said she heard her husband tell everyone to get away from the front door.

“I hear my husband say for everyone to get away from the front of the house as there seemed like something was going on outside,” Walters said.

Michigan State Police was in hot pursuit of a man suspected of conducting a drug transaction nearby.

Police went street-to-street while neighbors were talking to each other. Neighbors used the GroupMe messaging app to keep everyone informed, even sharing a video of the man running from police captured by their security cameras.

Neighbors kept in contact with each other and helped people feel safe.

“The Michigan State Police was here, and they were making people feel safe because you felt like they were sort of taking care of it even if we didn’t know what was going on,” Walters said.”

Police have identified the person and hope to have him in custody soon.