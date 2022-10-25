58º

Wayne State Police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

Assault took place on Temple Street on Oct. 24 around 2:20 p.m.

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A Wayne State student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit.

According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.

The student continued driving with the Cadillac still following her.

When she came to a stop at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Temple Street, the driver of the Cadillac pulled up next to her car and waved a black handgun at her. The driver said the student had almost hit her car.

The Cadillac continued driving westbound on Temple Street toward Cass Avenue.

The offender was described as a black female, 30-40 years old, with dark hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the University’s police department at 313-577-6064.

