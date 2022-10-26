62º

New plan in place to combat smelly algae on Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township

Invasive algae are filling canals along riverfront properties

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich.Two weeks ago Local 4 first showed you how algae had taken over parts of Lake St. Clair that were creating a smelly mess.

Now there’s a new plan to fix the situation.

The invasive algae are filling canals along riverfront properties in Harrison Township. But now it is getting the attention of the county leaders.

“I know many of the commissioners have been out on site and seen some of this stuff, and it’s gross,” said a female county leader.

