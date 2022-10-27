Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

There is a customer who bought a Powerball winning ticket from Warren Market who doesn't know that they won.

Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?

The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

The Michigan Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 7000 Greenfield Road, just south of West Warren Avenue in Dearborn.

The lucky player should visit a local Michigan Lottery office to claim the prize.

The new Powerball jackpot is up to $800 million, with the next drawing coming on Saturday. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.