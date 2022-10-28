Detroit man films himself sexually abusing 3 children under 9 years old, sends videos to others

DETROIT – A Detroit man who filmed himself sexually abusing three children under the age of nine years old and then sent those videos to other people will spend decades in prison.

Police began investigating Nathanal Michael Pace, 27, of Detroit, in 2019 after they received tips that someone at his home had been trading child pornography.

Officials said Pace admitted to sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy in January 2019 and a 4-year-old girl in December 2019. He also admitted to recording the acts, according to authorities.

Pace used a cloud-based storage service and social media to trade the videos online, police said.

He was arrested in December 2019 when Homeland Security Investigators searched his home. That’s when Pace admitted to his crimes, officials said.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of attempting to produce child pornography. As part of his guilty plea, some of the charges against Pace were dropped.

He was sentenced Thursday (Oct. 27) to 35 years in prison.

“Protecting our most vulnerable members of society -- our children -- remains a top priority for my office,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said.

“These horrific acts strike at the very fabric of our communities,” HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar said. “It is my hope that today’s sentencing can bring some measure of closure to those senselessly victimized by these crimes.”