General Motors pausing advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

DETROIT – General Motors (GM) is temporarily pausing its advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media platform, according to a CNBC report.

GM reported its intent to suspend its advertising on Twitter to CNBC in a statement on Friday.

The company plans on continuing to use the platform to interact with customers, but it will not be paying for advertising.

Elon Musk took over Twitter on Thursday night, six months after his initial offer of $44 billion.

GM will be pausing advertising until it understands the direction the platform will be going in under the new ownership.

The company’s statement reads:

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

CNBC reached out to other auto companies including Ford Motor Company, but did not receive an immediate response.

GM was one of the first auto companies to announce electric vehicle projects to better compete against Tesla.