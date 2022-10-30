Detroit Lions Foundation collaborates with Gleaners Community Food Bank

The Detroit Lions Foundation partnered with Gleaners Community Food Bank and hosted a canned food drive to help families in need.

DETROIT – Sunday, as the Detroit Lions took on the Miami Dolphins, fans had a chance to give back to the community.

The Detroit Lions Foundation teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan to make a positive impact.

They set up collection sites around the stadium to accept canned goods donations.

Everyone who donates will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Lions home game.

The food bank also has a partner network of 600 pantries thus far and, since inflation has skyrocketed, these generous donations will come in handy, especially during the holiday season.

