Detroit Lions Foundation collaborates with Gleaners Community Food Bank

DETROIT – Sunday, as the Detroit Lions took on the Miami Dolphins, fans had a chance to give back to the community.
The Detroit Lions Foundation teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan to make a positive impact.
They set up collection sites around the stadium to accept canned goods donations.
Everyone who donates will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Lions home game.
The food bank also has a partner network of 600 pantries thus far and, since inflation has skyrocketed, these generous donations will come in handy, especially during the holiday season.
