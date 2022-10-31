No worries: There’s still time to submit words to the annual list of banished words, phrases

There’s only one month left to submit entries for Lake Superior State University’s annual Banished Words List.

Last year, people across the world helped determine that “Wait, what?” was the top word to steer clear of in 2022. Other words and phrases included, “no worries,” “at the end of the day,” and “that being said.”

Read: Wait, what? Michigan college unveils list of banished words, phrases for 2022

The deadline for the 2023 list is Nov. 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. EST. LSSU will announce results on Dec. 31, 2022.

Click here to submit a word to banish in 2023

Lake Superior State University has compiled its yearly Banished Words List since 1976. They have received tens of thousands of nominations for the list, which now totals more than 1,000 entries.

Examples of the winners (or should that be losers?) to make the yearly compilation: “detente,” “surely,” “classic,” and “bromance,” plus “wrap my head around,” “user friendly,” “at this point in time,” and “viable alternative.” The Banished Words List has become such a cultural phenomenon that comedian George Carlin submitted an entry that made the annals in 1994: “baddaboom, baddabing.”

“We can’t wait each year to take a deep dive into miscommunication, thanks to the many grammarians, philosophers, pundits, lovers of lingo, and haters of impropriety who circle back to us with equal parts humor and anger,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “That being said, no worries that, at the end of the day, much of what I’ve just conveyed made our Banished Words List for 2022. So I’d better check my supply chain.”

Read: More weird news coverage