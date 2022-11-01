$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at CVS in Traverse City, Michigan

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Even though nobody won the Powerball jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes.

One of those prizes was $1 million dollars from a ticket sold at a CVS in Traverse City.

The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing. That prize comes with a cash option of $596.7 million.

The jackpot rolled over after nobody managed to match all six numbers drawn Monday night. View the winning numbers here.

If someone wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Who won prizes in the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing?

Ten tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Those tickets were in California (2), Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio (2), and Texas (2).

The winning Michigan ticket was purchased at a CVS in Traverse City.

Three tickets in Florida, New York, and Oklahoma matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million to $2 million by including the Power Play option.

There were 134 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize and another 23 that won a $150,000 prize.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize asn an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.