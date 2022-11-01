Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year

The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign.

Over 42% of crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA.

Last year, 10 people were killed in crashes involving deer. The AAA said four people were in motor vehicles and six were motorcyclists. Another 1,449 people were injured in crashes involving deer.

In 2021, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020.

The AAA estimates that vehicle-deer crashes cause more than $130 million in damage each year. Oakland County saw the most crashes in 2021, with a total of 1,853.

# County Name Crashes (2021) 1 Oakland County 1,853 2 Kent County 1,810 3 Jackson County 1,544 4 Ottawa County 1,391 5 Lapeer County 1,355 6 Allegan County 1,288 7 Genesee County 1,254 8 Calhoun County 1,247 9 Kalamazoo County 1,137 10 Washtenaw County 1,080

Tips for driving safely in the fall

Remember, deer often travel in groups. If you see one deer cross the road, there are probably more nearby.

AAA offers the following tips for motorists:

Stay awake, alert and sober.

Always wear a seat belt.

Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.

If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

AAA offers the following tips for motorcyclists: