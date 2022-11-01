57º

Local News

Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year

AAA reminds drivers to use caution during hunting season

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

(Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) (Andrew Lichtenstein, 2021 Andrew Lichtenstein)

The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign.

Over 42% of crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA.

Last year, 10 people were killed in crashes involving deer. The AAA said four people were in motor vehicles and six were motorcyclists. Another 1,449 people were injured in crashes involving deer.

In 2021, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020.

The AAA estimates that vehicle-deer crashes cause more than $130 million in damage each year. Oakland County saw the most crashes in 2021, with a total of 1,853.

#County NameCrashes (2021)
1Oakland County1,853
2Kent County1,810
3Jackson County1,544
4Ottawa County1,391
5Lapeer County1,355
6Allegan County1,288
7Genesee County1,254
8Calhoun County1,247
9Kalamazoo County1,137
10Washtenaw County1,080

Tips for driving safely in the fall

Remember, deer often travel in groups. If you see one deer cross the road, there are probably more nearby.

AAA offers the following tips for motorists:

  • Stay awake, alert and sober.
  • Always wear a seat belt.
  • Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.
  • If you see one deer, slow down.  Chances are there are others nearby.
  • If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

AAA offers the following tips for motorcyclists:

  • Stay awake, alert and sober.
  • Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride.
  • Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.
  • Use high beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.
  • Wear protective gear at all times.

