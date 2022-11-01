66º

Man charged after body found in back of truck after Roseville fender-bender

Freeman’s bond is set at $75K

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Stephen Freeman, 19, was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both are felony charges carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

Stephen Freeman, 19, was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both are felony charges carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

Investigators said Freeman was the driver in the crash on Oct. 27 by Common and Hayes roads that led to the discovery of the body of a 62-year-old woman Thursday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido confirmed the identity of the victim as Gabrielle Seitz.

Prosecutors are still awaiting the cause of death from the medical examiner’s office but said she was found with a shoelace around her neck, with signs of strangulation.

Prosecutors couldn’t comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, emphasizing that the investigation is very much ongoing.

Investigators are pursuing additional persons of interest, according to prosecutors.

Freeman pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $75,000.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

