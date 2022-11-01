Man charged after body found in back of truck after Roseville fender-bender

Stephen Freeman, 19, was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both are felony charges carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

A man was charged in connection with a bizarre case of a body found in the back of a truck.

Stephen Freeman, 19, was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both are felony charges carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

Investigators said Freeman was the driver in the crash on Oct. 27 by Common and Hayes roads that led to the discovery of the body of a 62-year-old woman Thursday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido confirmed the identity of the victim as Gabrielle Seitz.

Prosecutors are still awaiting the cause of death from the medical examiner’s office but said she was found with a shoelace around her neck, with signs of strangulation.

Prosecutors couldn’t comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, emphasizing that the investigation is very much ongoing.

Investigators are pursuing additional persons of interest, according to prosecutors.

Freeman pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $75,000.

