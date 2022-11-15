Man now charged with murder in death of woman whose body was found in truck after Roseville crash

Stephen Freeman is accused of having a body in his truck at this Oct. 27, 2022, crash scene in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The man already charged in connection with a Macomb County car crash that led to the discovery of a woman’s body in the truck is now also being charged with murder.

After further investigation, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz. Freeman had already been charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property earlier this month.

Authorities had been looking for Freeman after police found a woman’s body in the bed of a pickup truck following a car crash on Oct. 27 in Roseville. Freeman is accused of driving Seitz truck and crashing into a semi truck at the corner of Hayes and Common roads. Freeman reportedly fled the scene on foot, and Roseville police found Seitz’s body inside of the vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that their investigation leads them to believe Freeman is also responsible for Seitz’s death, and not just for concealing it.

Authorities are now accusing Freeman of breaking into Seitz’s home through a window when she wasn’t home on Oct. 27, prior to the crash. The woman arrived at home and an “altercation ensued resulting in Gabriele Seitz’s death,” the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Officials have not said how exactly the 62-year-old woman died.

Freeman was initially arraigned earlier this month and was given a $75,000 bond. Following the additional murder charge, Freeman’s bond was revoked Tuesday and he will be lodged at the Macomb County Jail until his trial, officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 30.

Previously: 19-year-old charged after police found Macomb County woman’s body in his truck at crash scene