Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville.

Officers said a pickup truck rear-ended a car at the intersection, and the driver of the truck got out and ran away.

When police got to the scene, they found a body in the bed of the truck, they said. That person was not killed in the crash, according to authorities.

The driver hasn’t been found, but police said they know who they’re looking for.

Officials said the car that was rear-ended also left the scene of the crash, but it stopped nearby. Police questioned the driver, and they don’t believe that person had anything to do with the body.

Further details have not been released.