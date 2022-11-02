New protocols allow Michigan first responders to carry emergency contraception, STI treatments

If you or a loved one has been sexually assaulted, here is Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline 855-VOICES4 (call 855-864-2374 or text 866-238-1454) has trained advocates available to listen without judgment and offer support 24/7.

Michigan emergency responders will now have the opportunity to carry emergency contraception and HIV/STI treatments as a part of new protocols when handling sexual assault situations.

According to the state, the changes in the original protocol are to ensure protection for sexual assault survivors as the state is at risk of the 1931 law going into effect with the ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest. In the state of Michigan, victims of sexual assault have a right to a medical forensic examination and evidence kit collected up to five days after an assault. Click here for a list of places you can go for an examination.

The first protocol for EMS responders will require specific treatment when handling evidence of sexual assault and having an appropriate demeanor for in each situation. The second protocol will recommend paramedicine programs to carry emergency contraception kits and sexually transmitted infection treatments.

“These critical new protocols will help ensure that survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care as soon as possible,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel wrote in a news release. “EMS serves a valuable role in the health care system, not only in acute and time-sensitive emergencies but as advocates for those with less access to traditional health care options.”

According to a study by the JAMA Network, about 85% of sexual assault crimes are committed by someone the victim knows, such as an acquaintance, friend, friend of a friend, dating or intimate partner. With that, the network reports that around 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are targets of attempted or completed sexual assault while they are college students. The study also found that emergency department visits of sexual assault victims were 15 times higher in 2019 than in 2006.

“Today, Michigan is setting a national example by providing first responders the opportunity to carry emergency contraception so they can get survivors of sexual assault the care they need,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “With the threat of a 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest taking effect in Michigan, sexual assault survivors deserve our support and resources more than ever. I am proud of today’s changes to make Michigan a leader in sexual assault response by ensuring that EMS responders can deliver emergency contraception and appropriate medical care. Let’s keep working together to protect Michiganders and ensure they can get the care they need.”