ALDI selling Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices this month

ALDI is rolling back prices on Thanksgiving essentials to save shoppers money this month.

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind started Wednesday (Nov. 2) and runs through Nov. 29, 2022. ALDI is going to match 2019 prices on holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages for savings of up to 30%.

Sale items include brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie and more. ALDI said shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon on their local ad and throughout the store to tell which items are on sale.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

The 2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind is based on the average retail price at ALDI from Nov. 2-29, 2019. The deals are available in store and online. Prices for other Thanksgiving-related products may be higher than 2019 prices at ALDI.

Read: Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation