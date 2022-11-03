Former Holly student says teacher initiated sexual relationship after asking for number to tutor her

HOLLY, Mich. – A former high school student in Holly said her teacher initiated a sexual relationship with her after originally asking for her phone number to he could be her tutor, officials said.

Police received a complaint in May from a woman who said a man had had inappropriate contact with her while he was her teacher at Holly High School from 2012-2014.

Brian Charles Pearson, 44, recommended to the student that she give him her cellphone number so he could tutor her and improve her work, according to authorities.

The former student said after a few months, the texts from Pearson became sexual in nature.

“He then initiated a physical sexual relationship that lasted until 2014,” police said in a release.

Holly High School (WDIV)

Details from the former student matched evidence recovered from the Holly Area Schools email system, investigators said.

Pearson was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of the investigation. He ultimately resigned from the district while the investigation was still in its early stages.

On Friday (Oct. 28), Pearson was arraigned at 52/2 District Court in Clarkston on four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high-court misdemeanor. The charge has a maximum penalty of two years.

Pearson was given a personal bond of $5,000.

The next court date is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 7.

Here is a letter Holly Area Schools sent to families: